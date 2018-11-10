Tawang Bandh Announced on November 12

NET Bureau

The All Tawang District Students’ Union (ATDSU) has announced a 12-hour Tawang bandh from 5 am on Monday (November 12) to protest against the government’s alleged unresponsive attitude towards the demands of the union, including the demand for cancellation of ST certificates issued to the family members of late Nawang Dondup.

Informing the deputy commissioner of its decision to impose the bandh, the union said three doctors belonging to families of late Nawang Dondup (Tete Pete) have been appointed in the health department before a judgment has been delivered on the report of the two-member fact-finding committee.

The union also flayed the chief secretary for taking too long to deliver a judgment in the interest of the people of Tawang and the state.

The ATDSU said it had submitted a memorandum to the DC in April, demanding cancellation of the ST certificates issued to late Dondup’s family members.

The memorandum also demanded constitution of a joint committee, comprising members of the ATDSU, to list out families who possess both ST certificates and refugee cards and are enjoying the rights accruing to both.

It also highlighted the issue of encroachment on government land in Tawang by private parties and individuals.

SOURCE: The Arunachal Times