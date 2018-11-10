Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 10 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Tawang Bandh Announced on November 12

Tawang Bandh Announced on November 12
November 10
13:46 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The All Tawang District Students’ Union (ATDSU) has announced a 12-hour Tawang bandh from 5 am on Monday (November 12) to protest against the government’s alleged unresponsive attitude towards the demands of the union, including the demand for cancellation of ST certificates issued to the family members of late Nawang Dondup.

Informing the deputy commissioner of its decision to impose the bandh, the union said three doctors belonging to families of late Nawang Dondup (Tete Pete) have been appointed in the health department before a judgment has been delivered on the report of the two-member fact-finding committee.

The union also flayed the chief secretary for taking too long to deliver a judgment in the interest of the people of Tawang and the state.

The ATDSU said it had submitted a memorandum to the DC in April, demanding cancellation of the ST certificates issued to late Dondup’s family members.

The memorandum also demanded constitution of a joint committee, comprising members of the ATDSU, to list out families who possess both ST certificates and refugee cards and are enjoying the rights accruing to both.

It also highlighted the issue of encroachment on government land in Tawang by private parties and individuals.

SOURCE: The Arunachal Times

Tags
arunachal pradeshTawangTawang Bandh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.