Tawang Celebrated ‘Parakram Parv’

As part of nationwide program to commemorate the matchless valour displayed by the Indian Army on 29 September 2016, the sensitive border town of Tawang celebrated ‘ParakramParv’ on 28-29 September 18. The celebrations are aimed at creating awareness amongst the local populace about the courage, valour and sacrifice of Indian Army as well as enhance civil military bonhomie. Tawang Brigade organised a two day awareness programme which comprised back to back screening of a short film on the special operations conducted by the Indian Army, Military Band Display and a Weapon &Equipment Display for the local residents of Tawang.The event was inaugurated by Major General RK Jha, General Officer Commanding, Ball of Fire Division in presence of Brigadier ZubinBhatnagar, Commander Tawang Brigade and other senior Army officers. The excitement, ebullience and pride for Indian Army amongst the local population was evident during the two day long programme which had attracted over 1000 people including ShriTashiTsering MLA alongwith DC and other senior government officials of Tawangto the special arena prepared by the local Army Unit.