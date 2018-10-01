Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 01 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Tawang Celebrated ‘Parakram Parv’

Tawang Celebrated ‘Parakram Parv’
October 01
12:01 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

As part of nationwide program to commemorate the matchless valour displayed by the Indian Army on 29 September 2016, the sensitive border town of Tawang celebrated ‘ParakramParv’ on 28-29 September 18. The celebrations are aimed at creating awareness amongst the local populace about the courage, valour and sacrifice of Indian Army as well as enhance civil military bonhomie. Tawang Brigade organised a two day awareness programme which comprised back to back screening of a short film on the special operations conducted by the Indian Army, Military Band Display and a Weapon &Equipment Display for the local residents of Tawang.The event was inaugurated by Major General RK Jha, General Officer Commanding, Ball of Fire Division in presence of Brigadier ZubinBhatnagar, Commander Tawang Brigade and other senior Army officers. The excitement, ebullience and pride for Indian Army amongst the local population was evident during the two day long programme which had attracted over 1000 people including ShriTashiTsering MLA alongwith DC and other senior government officials of Tawangto the special arena prepared by the local Army Unit.

Tags
Parakarm ParvTawang
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.