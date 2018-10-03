Tawang Cleanest District in Northeast

Tawang District in Arunachal Pradesh have been adjudged as the cleanest District in the entire North-East on the basis of the reports of Swachh SurvekshanGramin (SSG)-2018 which was carried out with effect from 1st August’ 2018 to 31st August’2018 across the Country in 698 Districts. The SSG-2018 was conducted by a 3rd party independent agency engaged by the Ministry of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Govt. of India amongst other following parameters were evaluated: -

 Direct observation of Sanitation in public places (30%).

 Citizen feedback (35%).

 Service level progress on sanitation as per Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), IMIS (35%).

The above mentioned were given weightage in deciding the rankings. The award was received by Shri SentumYomcha, Mission Director, SBM (G) PHE & WS Department on behalf of Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh from Sushree Uma Bharati, Hon’ble Union Minister, Ministry of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Govt. of India on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on 2nd October’2018 at New Delhi.

It’s worth mentioning that the State had earlier achieved Open Defecation Free (ODF) on 31st December’ 2017. The Swachh SurvekshanGramin (SSG)-2018 in the State was launched by Shri Pema Khandu, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh on 25th July’ 2018 followed by District level launch by the respective Deputy Commissioners under the initiative of the learnedChief Secretary, Shri Satya Gopal, IAS. The State Govt. had supported the objectives of SBM (G) in the State by funding exclusively for reconstruction of Defunct & conversion of insanitary toilets to sanitary toilets. The State Govt. earlier provided additional incentives of Rs.8000/- per Individual Household Latrines (IHHL) which had boosted the rural masses to adopt Individual Household Latrines (IHHL) at the enhanced cost of Rs.20000/- per IHHL.

During the current year, the State Govt. had allocated Rs.30.00 Crores in the budget for reconstruction of Defunct Toilets and to address the Solid Liquid Waste in the rural administrative centres on pilot basis.

The fortnight long Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS)-2018 was launched on 15th September’ 2018 with overwhelming enthusiasm by the Hon’ble Governor at Mani Govt. Sec. School near Doimukh, Papumpare District in the State level which was simultaneously launched in the Districts led by Shri Pema Khandu, at Lumla Administrative Centre in Tawang District. 2nd October’2018 was celebrated with the culmination of Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS)-2018 led by Shri Pema Khandu, Hon’ble Chief Minister in the State Capital and Shri Chowan Mein, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister at Lekang in Namsai District attended by Hon’ble Ministers, Hon’ble MLAs, senior Govt. officials, NGOs, General Publics, students and respective Deputy Commissioners followed by varieties of cleanliness activities.

The Deputy Commissioner, Tawangand the team of SBM (G) deserve special appreciation in making their District the first ODF district during September’ 2017 in the State and making it to the cleanest District a year after, in the entire North East region.