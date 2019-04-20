Tawang Declared First ODF and Cleanest District in Entire North East

NET Bureau

Secretary to Government of India Ministry of Housing and urban affairs(MoHUA) D.S.Mishra along with Jt.Secy(MoHUA)Kunal Kumar, Jt.Secy Ministry of Power Govt of India A.Kumar and Secretary to Govt of Arunachal Pradesh Deptt of Housing & Urban Development SK Jain visited Tawang yesterday. The HODs and beneficiaries of PMAY and IHHL scheme under urban development dept. gave traditional welcome with khada to the visiting officers at Circuit house.

After which the visiting officers had an informal interactive meeting with the beneficiaries of various schemes under urban development at Zomkhang Hall in circuit house. In his welcome speech Deputy commissioner, Tawang Sang Phuntsok informed that Tawang has been declared first ODF district and cleanest district in the entire northeast. Visit of tourist has been increasing every year, but Tawang urgently needs solid waste disposal management system and proper sewerage.

Interacting with the beneficiaries Shri DS Mishra said: “Tawang has already achieved ODF in Swach Bharat Mission(Gramin) and I hope the people living in urban areas will also achieve the same”. In reply to the request made to his ministry for a sewerage system for Tawang, he said Faecal Sludge septic management system will be more appropriate. People should come forward to keep their city clean, and the government has been conducting surveys basing on the garbage disposal of towns under Garbage disposal protocol, and grading with a star is given to the towns. This would also attarct more tourist to your town he said. Further Shri DS Mishra discussed about other schemes under his ministry and asked the beneficiaries about the benefits and shortcomings if any of the schemes they availed.