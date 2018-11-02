Tawang District Administration Reached Muktar for 10th Sarkar Aapke Dwar Campaign

Tawang district administration reached one of the most interior village Muktur under Lungla Sub Division, approximately 100 kms away from district Head quarters, to facilitate the villagers of Phomakhar, Surbin, Kokhem and Muktur during its 10th Sarkar Aapke Dwar i.e ‘Government at your door step’ campaign. ADC Lungla Shri R.D.Thungon and CO Dudungkhar Shri Nawang Thutan has reached and camped at the location of Sarkar Aapke Dwar one day ahead.

DC Tawang Sang Phuntso inaugurated the camp with registering of various grievances of the villagers during Jan Sunwai, hundreds of villagers assembled at the camp location to avail the benefits of various government schemes. Hundreds of ST PRC Birth, disability certificate and other documents very verified and issued on the spot. One marriage was also registered and certificate issued by the marriage officer to the couple. Labour registration under Labour welfare board, immunization to the children, health check up and most interestingly an old woman of 90 years of age was visited by the team of doctors and enrolled for AADHAAR Registration. The villagers were shown demo of VVPAT machines and EVMS. The next round of Sarkar Aapke Dwar will be conducted at Gispu village announced DC Tawang.