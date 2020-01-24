Tawang District Hospital empaneled under CMAAY and PMJAY

NET Bureau

Khandro Drowa Tsangmu District Hospital Tawang has been empaneled under Chief Ministers Arogya Arunachal yojana(CMAAY) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Ayushman Yojana(PMJAY). The first patient to avail the benefit under CMAAY at district hospital is from Lungla area, he has been given orthopedic surgery worth INR.17000 at Khandro Drowa Tsangmu District Hospital Tawang by orthopedic surgeon Dr. D.Magu.

In a meeting today with Tawang Deputy Commissioner Shri Sang Phuntsok, in his office chamber, CEO CMAAY Arunachal Pradesh Dr. Tana Takum informed about the benefits and procedures of availing the scheme. DC Tawang expressed his gratitude for empaneling district Hospital Tawang under these schemes and said the patients should get hassle free treatment and required medicines .

After meeting with DC Tawang CEO CMAAY Arunachal Pradesh Dr.Tana Takum and SMC CMAAY Arunachal Pradesh Dr. Dusu Gambo had interaction and meeting cum training with the doctors and other medical staff at conference hall of Khandro Drowa Tsangmo district Hospital Tawang.

Meeting with DC Tawang was also attended by SMC CMAAY Arunachal Pradesh Dr. Dusu Gambo, Medical Superintendent KDS District Hospital Tawang Dr.N.Namshum, DRCHO Dr. Lobsang Tempa and DMC CMAAY Tawang Dr.Namgey Dakpa.