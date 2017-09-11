Tawang Maitree Diwas Celebration Begins

Tawang Maitree Diwas 2017 was inaugurated on Sunday by Lt.Gen. AS Bedi, YSM, VSM, GOC 4 Corps in presence of Parliamentary Secretary RWD and Skill Development Jambey Tashi, MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi, DC Tawang (i/c)/West Kameng Dr. Sonal Swaroop, Maj Gen RS Shekawat, SM, VSM, GOC 5 Mtn Div and Maj Gen PNA Narayana, GOC 71, Mtn Div at the Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium, Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and MoS Home Kiren Rijiju who were supposed to grace the occasion along with Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu could not attend the two day event owing to inclement weather. However, in the message of Pema Khandu read out by Jambey Tashi, he conveyed his greetings and terming the Celebration as a humble statement of relation of love and respect between the local populace and Indian Army, wished it a great success. Further the chief minister hoped that the beautiful relationship which have been built and maintained over ages would continue to safeguard the interest of our nation.

Addressing the gathering, Lt.Gen AS Bedi expressed happiness over the conduct of event after a gap of almost 6 years and believed that the same would go a long way in strengthening the civil army bond and also in deepening the feeling of patriotism amongst the local youths. He reiterated that it is imperative that we work hand in hand to ensure the external as well as internal security of our nation. Further, reflecting on the cooperation rendered by Army towards the development of society in various fields, he assured that the Army would continue to work towards realising the dream of a self reliant and dignified Arunachal.

Parliamentary Secretary RWD Jambey Tashi also expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army for their cooperation during hour of crisis in the form of natural calamities and other disasters and assured that the people of Arunachal in general and Tawang in particular would always stand by them in all their endeavours. He expressed happiness that the army recruitment rallies and admission in Sainik Schools have given the local youths an opportunity to build their career and also serve the nation.

Brigadier MP Singh, Commander, Station HQ Tawang was also honoured with a Certificate of Commendation by the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh as an acknowledgement of his contribution towards reaffirming peoples confidence in Indian Army.

Spectators who had thronged to witness the event were left spellbound by the might of Military display and various extravagant cultural performances by the school children, army personnell and traditional cultural troupes.

As desired by Pema Khandu while a Biometric Enrollment Centre have been set up by the Department of Statistics at the venue, a Medical Camp is also being jointly organised by the Department of Health & Family Welfare and the Indian Army.

The event which is being jointly organised by Indian Army, Local Administration and YUVA Arunachal was also attended by Chairperson Zilla Parishad Jambey Tsering, SP Tawang, Abbot Tawang Monastery, Rev. Rikya Lhavoe Rinpoche amongst others.