Tawang Maitree Diwas Concludes with Renewed & Resolute Friendship

While its not been a month after the tension along the borders of India and China has subsided, the two day Tawang Maitree Diwas 2017 concluded on Monday at the Indo-Sino border district of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tawang Maitree Diwas is celebrated to foster friendship and to epitomize the excellent relationship between the Indian Army and the local populace of Tawang. MLA Tawang, Tsering Tashi as chief guest attended the second day of the event in presence of Guests of Honour Jambey Wangdi, Chairman DoKAA and Abbot of Tawang Monastery Tulku Gongkar Rinpoche.

The event, which was expected to be graced by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu and MoS Home Kiren Rijiju but they could not make their presence owing to inclement weather. The Chief Minister however had sent his greeting and his message read, “The beautiful relationship which have been built and maintained over ages would continue to safeguard the interest of our nation”.

Tsering Tashi while addressing the gathering emphasized that such a noble event which couldn’t take place for a gap of 6 years, “should be made a calendar event”, which “will not only bridge the gap between the Army and the local civilians but will also promote tourism in the long run”, he further added. Tashi also extended his appreciation to Brigadier MP Singh, Commander 190 Mtn Bde for his effort in reviving Tawang Miatree Diwas.

Thousands of people from all over Tawang district were seen gathered at the venue to witness the event go live. Apart from display of Indian Army’s Military might and preparedness to combat any kind of warfare, other added attractions were Helicopter Fly Past, Dog Show, Mule Trick Show, extravagent cultural performances by school childrens, Army personnels and traditional cultural troupes.

Blankets were distributed to BPL families by Tsering Tashi at the event. The event is organised jointly organised by the Indian Army, District Administration and Yuva Arunachal under the chief patronage of Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu. All participants from Army and Civil were felicitated by the organsing committee.

Chombay Kee, President Yuva Arunachal thanked the dignitaries, Indian Army Personnels, Department Officers, Volunteers, BRO, School Teachers, Children and others who made the event a grand success. ZPM Kitpi Block also spoke on the ocassion.

Tug-of-Friendship as special event was organised between the Indian Army and local civilians.