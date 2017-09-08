‘Tawang Maitree Diwas’ Marathon Held

A Marathon Race with the motto ‘Run for Peace, Friendship and Unity’ was organised on Friday from Tawang Monastery to War Memorial in connection with Tawang Maitree Diwas which would be celebrated from 10th to 11th September.

The race was flagged off by Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Parliamentary Secretary, Planning and Personnel in presence of Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, Brig. MP Singh, Commander, Station HQ Tawang and HoDs with total 410 nos male and female participants in three categories ie Junior, Senior and Veteran.

Tawang Maitree Diwas which is being celebrated after a gap of 6 years is sponsored by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu who is also the Chief Patron and is being jointly organised by Indian Army, District Administration and YUVA Arunachal.

The two day event which aims at strengthening the Civil-Military bond would be graced by the ambassador of peace Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of Art of Living and would also be attended by MoS Home Kiren Rijiju amongst others.

Military display which would include Fly Past, Slithering, Combat Free Fall etc, Mass band display, Mule Trick Display and Dog Show are going to be the main highlights apart from cultural performances from Army and other cultural troupes.

Painting Competition for senior and junior category on topics ‘Environment’ and ‘Indian Army’ & Essay writing competition on “National Integration’ and ‘Swachh Bharat’ was also conducted on Thursday in connection with the event and was participated by eight schools of Tawang.