Tawang Runs For Stronger Civil Military Friendship

NET Bureau

As a run up to the 10th Tawang Maitree Diwas scheduled from Wednesday (November 28), the Tawang Brigade, District Administration and YUVA Arunachal (NGO) jointly organised the annual mini marathon from majestic Tawang Monastery to the imposing War Memorial covering a distance of 5 Kms.

The run was flagged off jointly by Tsering Tashi, MLA Tawang. Brigadier Zubin Bhatnagar, Commander of Tawang Garrison in presence of large number of civil and Army dignitaries.

In total 400 runners of all age, gender, caste and creed participated under three categories of junior, senior and veterans for both male & female participants.

The main two-day grand celebrations of Civil Military Friendship will be inaugurated by Brigadier(Retd) Dr BD Mishra, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and Pema Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister who is also the Chief Patron of the event.

Lt General GS Sangha GOC Gajraj Corps and Major General RK Jha, GOC Ball of Fire Division will also grace the occasion as the guests of honour along with large number of military and civil dignitaries. ‘Know Your Army’ is the theme of the event that will enlighten the youth about the Armed Forces and motivate them to adorn the uniform and serve their mother land. The event is likely to witness heavy footfalls as it has already drawn wide spread attention and interest of locals.