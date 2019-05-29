Tawang: Where Serenity is Eternal

Marvi Muskan

Tawang is bestowed with the purest form of nature as well as rich history. The most popular of the town is its monastery, which never fails to pull a huge number of admirers; it lies in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The town once served as the district headquarters of West Kameng district and became the district headquarters of Tawang district when it was formed from West Kameng.

HOW TO REACH TAWANG

Arunachal Pradesh does not have its own operating airport but the state is well-connected by air. The nearest airport to reach Tawang is Salonibari Airport in Tezpur, Assam, located at a distance of 317 km from Tawang. Air India Regional flights operate to/from Kolkata and Silchar. However, the airport in Guwahati is more feasible to connect to Tawang. Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati is located 480 km from Tawang and is connected to all the major cities in India. Until now, international flights in the Guwahati airport are limited to Paro in Bhutan and Bangkok in Thailand, via Druk Air. One can take a 4-hour drive to Tezpur from the Guwahati airport and take a Tata Sumo or Mahindra Bolero from Tezpur to reach Tawang.

Nearest Airport: Salonibari Airport is the nearest airport located in Tezpur, Assam. Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati is located 480 km from Tawang. This airport also serves as a base for the Indian Air Force and is managed by Airports Authority of India.

PLACES TO VISIT IN TAWANG

Tawang has some very interesting places to visit. Here is a list of our favorites.

Tawang Monastery

Located amidst the picturesque surroundings, the Tawang Monastery also known as the Golden Namgyal Lhatse is one of the gems in Arunachal Pradesh. Perched at the height of 3,000 meters above sea level, it has been recognized as the second largest monastery in the world, the first one being Lhasa. The monastery is believed to be 400 years old and has control over 17 gompas in the region. Built as a large mansion, it is an abode for over 300 monks. Lying amidst the Himalayan ranges, it offers a breathtaking view of the Tawang-Chu valley. One of the most prominent attractions in the monastery houses is the massive statue of Lord Buddha which is 8 meters in height. The three-storeyed building was founded by Merak Lama Lodre Gyamtso to complete the wish of Nagwang Lobsang Gyatso, the 5th Dalai Lama in 1860-61. It belonged to the Gelugpa sect of Buddhism and had a religious association with Drepung Monastery of Lhasa, which continued during the period of British rule. The main temple, Dukhang, boasts of magnificent interiors with beautiful artwork while the inner walls contain sketches and paintings of Bodhisattvas. The library is stocked with valuable old scriptures like Kangyur and Tengyur. All other primary structures have the traditional style of Buddhist architecture which will make you swoon. The vibrant festivals celebrated in the monastery are icing on the cake.

Gorichen Peak

Gorichen Peak is the highest peak of Arunachal Pradesh and it is located between Tawang and West Kameng districts of Arunachal Pradesh. Situated at an altitude of 22,500 feet above sea level, this peak is roughly 164 kilometre from Tawang.

The peak is locally known as Sa-Nga Phu, which literally means the Kingdom of Deity and is considered to be one of the sacred peaks protecting them from all the evils according to the local Monpa tribe. This peak is a great trekking and mountaineering spot.

Nuranang Falls

A largely unknown and virgin place, deep in the forest of Tawang, Nuranang Falls offer a pristine and beautiful experience. One of the most spectacular waterfalls in the country, the Nuranang Falls are a beautiful white sheet of water that descends from the height of about 100 meters. Part of the Nuranang River which originates at Sela Pass, Nuranang Falls is largely unknown to the popular tourist trail making it an offbeat and tranquil spot. Popular as the BTK waterfall, the Bap Ten Kang has crystal clear water which elevates your spirits and encourages you to indulge in swimming.

A day tour to the Nuranang Falls while on your journey from Tawang till Bomdila allows you to have some relaxed and enjoyable time by the waterfalls. The scenery around the falls is dotted by high hills all around, covered in thick greenery and mist hanging about caressing the hilltops giving you total tranquility and joy. At the falls, you can visit the Hydel plant which generates electricity for the nearby areas from the force of the waterfalls. Nuranang Fall is a great stopover place for you to get a glimpse of the beauty that Arunachal Pradesh holds within itself.

Tawang War Memorial

A 40 feet colorful structure, the War Memorial is dedicated to all the martyrs of the Sino-India War of 1962. Lying in the bosom of the beautiful peaks of Himalayas, this memorial overlooks the scenic Tawang-Chu valley.

Jaswant Garh

One of the must visit places in Tawang, Jaswant Garh is a popular attraction drawing in a number of tourists. The memorial is built in the memory of Jaswant Singh who continuously fought for 72 hours against the invaders from China in the Indo Sino War of 1962.

The memorial pays tribute to this remarkable warrior who was posthumously honoured Mahavir Chakra for showing his valour in the war. The memorial houses many interesting exhibits like a portrait of Jaswant Singh, his army uniform, cap, watch, belt etc. It is one of the places which you should visit to ignite the fire of patriotism in yourself and learn more about the history of India.

Peng Teng Tso Lake

Encompassed by blue lapis flowers, Peng Teng Tso Lake is one of the most beautiful places in Tawang. The place boasts of picturesque natural beauty and makes a surreal landscape with the flowers and snow. The calm waters of this serene lake offer a splendid view of the Himalayas that adorn the background.

Maintained by the Indian army, this lake is located 17 km away from the main town and attracts a number of tourists. Replete with a charming landscape comprising of snow-clad Himalayas, a breathtaking trail of rhododendrons and tranquil waters, Peng Teng Tso Lake is a beautiful tourist attraction that must not be missed when you are in Tawang.

Urgelling Gompa

Built in the 14th century, Urgelling Gompa is believed to be the birthplace of his Holiness the 6th Dalai Lama. Located at a distance of 3 km from the town of Tawang, Urgelling Gompa is one of the most peaceful places that you will get to visit in Tawang. If you are seeking a respite from the troubles of life, Urgelling Gompa is the place to be where you should definitely spend some time.

The small monastery is considered to be one of the most important places for followers of Buddhism and attracts a number of tourists. The tranquil ambience of this place will take you by surprise and help you enjoy a wonderful day in the serene surroundings.

CONCLUSION

Tawang holds you tight with its unparalleled natural beauty. The towering hills, breathtaking landscapes, narrow roads, mesmerizing natural surroundings, waterfalls, monasteries, and surely the simplicity of the Monpa Tribe make Tawang one of the most beautiful places on the earth. If you haven’t ever traveled to this part of India, I must tell you that you are missing out something which is worth visiting at least once in your life.