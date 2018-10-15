Tayeng enhances prize money of cleanest village to encourage more villages to become clean

In an initiative to encourage more villages to become clean under his home constituency, 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency, MLA cum Advisor to Chief Minister, Lombo Tayeng has enhanced the prize money of cleanest village from Rs. 2 lacs to Rs. 3 lacs from next year.

Tayeng was addressing the villagers of Raling village under Mebo Sub-Division at village’s community hall today on Sunday which was selected as cleanest village of Mebo Sub-Division for this year, 2018. Taking a step ahead of making the objective of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Mebo MLA, Tayeng had awarded a cash prize of Rs. 2 lacs to the Raling Village for being selected as the cleanest village of Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District.

A committee formed by Dy. Commissioner, Pasighat under the Chairmanship of Addl Dy. Commissioner (HQ) had inspected all the villages of East Siang District recently in which Ledum village under 37th Pasighat West was selected as cleanest village of the district, while Raling village under 39th Mebo was selected as 2nd cleanest village of the district and No. 1 under Mebo Sub-Division. As an initiative to encourage more villages under his constituency to maintain cleanliness, Tayeng had volunteered to offer cash prizes of Rs. 2 lacs to the winning village and the winner of 2018, the Raling village was awarded during the Independence Day (15th August) last.

While emphasizing on cleanliness of villages for clean environment and healthy living, Mebo MLA, Tayeng has enhanced the prize money of cleanest village of Mebo from Rs. 2 lacs to Rs. 3 lacs for the year 2019 next. Tayeng has also announced for a free exposure tour of village women and girls to visit Asia’s cleanest village, Mawlynnong in Meghalaya, around 100 km from Shillong.

Meanwhile, Dy. Commissioner, East Siang, Tamiyo Tatak also encouraged the villagers to maintain cleanliness in days to come while cooperating the government in developmental works.