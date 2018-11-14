Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 14 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Teacher Arrested for Sexual Misconduct in Sikkim

Teacher Arrested for Sexual Misconduct in Sikkim
November 14
14:22 2018
NET Bureau

A teacher of a private school in Sikkim was arrested by police for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

Anong Milik (29) a permanent resident of Assam was taken into custody after the girl’s parents lodged a complaint at a police station in Pakyong. The school was established in 2017 in a village under Pakyong sub division.

The child was staying in a school hostel along with other students. The accused was also the hostel in charge.

It has been learnt that the accused has been sexually assaulting the girl for past many months. The girl narrated the ordeal to her sister who then informed the parents.

A case under section 376 of IPC has been registered read with POCSO against the man.

SOURCE: The Sikkim Chronicle

(Image Credit: BirminghamLive)

Minor Sexually HarassedsikkimTeacher Harass Minor
