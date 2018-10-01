Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 01 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Teacher Shot Dead in Delhi

October 01
17:06 2018
A 31-year-old tuition teacher was shot dead by unknown assailants in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area.

The victim, identified as Ankit by NewsX, ran a coaching centre named Pinnacle Study Hub.

The victim’s sister alleged that Ankit was killed because of his love affair with a girl.

Ankit’s sister, while talking to ABP news, said that the girl’s brother was not okay with their relationship and alleged that he was behind the murder.
She also said that the girl had earlier warned Ankit that her brother might kill him.
One of the relatives told ABP news that Ankit was shot dead inside his coaching centre, while he was teaching his students.

