Teachers training under NISHTHA

NET Bureau

A 5 days in service training for Teacher’s of Tawang block began on Friday in the School auditorium of Govt Town Secondary school Tawang. The teacher’s training is under National Initiative for School head training and Holistic advancement(NISHTHA). similar kind of training has been given to the teachers of Jemeithang-Duitongkhar block and Lungla block in the month of January and February this year.

Shri Hridhar Phuntso, DDSE Tawang in his inaugural session address here said “this programme is an initiative of Ministry of Human Resource Development Govt Of India for teachers, who are also known as the nation builders. He further added that, to bring quality education we as teachers should be sincere and responsible towards our duty, but at the same time we need support from parents and society. We have to show our commitment towards duty, only bookish knowledge is not enough, to make a better nation we have to give importance on moral education too. We as teachers have this challenge to rebuild the faith of our villagers and parents on us, there is strong need to fill the gap of relation between parents teachers and students.

Earlier Shri B.Tiwari Resource person of the training in his address informed the teachers about the importance, aims and objectives of the training.

Similar trainings will be given to the teachers of Jang Thingbu and Mogto block also in the coming days.