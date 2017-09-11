Mon, 11 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Tech Camp to Counter Online Fanatic Indoctrination Concludes in Guwahati

Tech Camp to Counter Online Fanatic Indoctrination Concludes in Guwahati
September 11
19:20 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Online media is being increasingly used for hate campaigns to spread misinformation aimed to create distrust and alienation between the different communities that result in hostilities and lead to violence. In order to address these socially divisive and devastating trends arising from wrong use of social media and to promote understanding and peace in and through cyberspace, a Tech Camp was organised in Guwahati to counter online fanatic indoctrination on Saturday and Sunday by COVA from Hyderabad in collaboration with Swahid Peoli Phukan College, Asian Resource Foundation, North East Youth Foundation in partnership with US Consulate General Hyderabad and IIP. This was informed in a press release.

Over all 36 participants took part in the Tech Camp and these participants were progressive religious scholars, media persons, social activists, academics, youth and students who were trained to gain expertise in using social media for peace and understanding and to counter misinformation and hate campaigns.

Participants from different parts of North East had participated in the Tech Camp and they were trained on different social media tools which includes Facebook, Twitter, You Tube, Podcasting, developing blogs, apps and web sites.

The Tech Camp enabled development of websites, apps and other tools to enable participants to use social media to address some challenges faced by them in their professional and social engagements like addressing discrimination, training and orientating students and teachers to use social media to ensure quality education, using social media to bridge north east with other parts of the country, etc.

Northeast chapter of COFI (Countering Online Fanatic Indoctrination) Network was formed with the objectives of promoting use of social media to counter online hate campaigns and secure cyber space to promote understanding peace between different religions and communities.

Tags
Online Fanatic IndoctrinationOnline media
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.