Mon, 16 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Techie Lynched over Child-lifting Rumours in Karnataka

July 16
14:41 2018
After a brief lull of nearly a week without any WhatsApp-triggered lynching incidents, the lynch mob has struck again, this time in Bidar district of Karnataka on Friday night. And the reason behind the lynching was the same, the crowd was convinced by information they received on WhatsApp that the strangers they had found was a child lifter!

But on the receiving end was Mohd Azam, a Hyderabad based techie who worked for Accenture, who succumbed to the attack, while two others are battling for their lives.

Azam was on vacation with his three friends, Salham Eid Al Kubasi, a Qatari national and Noor Mohammad.

It all began with Salham’s innocent act of offering chocolates to some children he came across in Thoul village. Amid all the child lifting rumors making rounds on WhatsApp some villagers who saw this confronted them.

Salham and his friends, however, managed to flee the village before the situation got out of control.

But, by then the damage was done! Someone made their videos and took their photos and began circulating them on WhatsApp in neighbouring village as child lifters.

By the time they reached the next village, Murki their vehicle was surrounded by a mob of around 2,000 people wielding sticks and weapons.

They were dragged out from the Toyota Innova and beaten up by the mob. While Azam who was driving the car died on the spot, Noor Mohammad suffered a grievous injury on his head and is paralysed on one side.

The mob was so furious that the police had to resort to lathicharge to control them. A video from the crime spot showed a police officer pleading with the crowd to stop. A police officer is also said to be injured in the attack.

Following the incident, 30 people from the two villages including the admin of the WhatsApp group on which the video went viral, and the person who shared the video in the group were also arrested.

- indiatimes.com, Bobins Abraham

