Teen trying to take selfie on train roof electrocuted, critical

NET Bureau

A 14-year-old boy suffered 80 per cent burn while trying to take a selfie on the roof of a train at Jogeshwari yard. Khushal Bheda, a resident of Malwani in Malad,Mumbai is critical and undergoing treatment at Kasturba Hospital, the police said.

The incident happened on Sunday when Bheda went to the Jogeshwari yard to play with his friends. He then climbed the roof of a train stationed at the yard to take a selfie and came in contact with an overhead wire. As he got electrocuted, his friends fled the spot.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed to the spot on learning about the incident and took Bheda to Siddharth Municipal General Hospital and informed his parents. The boy has suffered 70 to 80 per cent burns, said a GRP official.

As the boy was in critical condition, the parents shifted him to a private hospital in Goregaon, which referred him to KEM Hospital. He is now undergoing treatment at Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli.

Source: Mid-day