Teens Eat Banana Peels & Food Wrappers for ‘Shell On Challenge’

NET Bureau

The internet is truly a bizarre place and we say that because threes a race to one-up that bizarreness, everyday with new and upcoming trends on social media. The new trends that follow are weird and strange challenges, which take over the social domain like a hot piece of chocolate. Some are rather dangerous and the rest just strange. We’ve been on the receiving end of a lot of challenges that have come and gone. From the Kiki challenge to the tide-pod challenge, everything has been tried and tested, even in India and now we have a new challenge doing the rounds, which can be dangerous but it’s a quite senseless.

The ‘Shell On Challenge’ is going viral right now and taking the internet by storm as we speak. It basically involves teenagers challenging each other to eat the food along with its packaging, whether it’s natural food or processed. Sounds strange right? Well, it really is!

Videos have emerged on the Internet where kids have taken the challenge a bit too seriously and have eaten banana’s with their peels intact, lemon zest, egg shells, candy wrappers and plastic packaging on food for fun.

A kid in the US, who is a student in high school tried to follow up with this challenge by biting off a packet containing carrots, in order to ingest the ‘shell’ or the plastic it was wrapped in. The video of him doing the same caught on and has now gone viral.

People from all over the world have reacted to the challenge and most of them aren’t really amused by it as it’s clearly the worst possible way to have fun!

Source: Mensxp