Tej Hazarika calls on CM

NET Bureau

Bharat Ratna awardee Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s son Tej Hazarika, accompanied by the maestro’s grandson Sage Akash Hazarika, called on Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the Brahmaputra State Guest House in Guwahati on Monday.

Tej Hazarika, while interacting with the Chief Minister, informed him about several issues related to Dr Bhupen Hazarika Foundation, which was formed to promote the works and life of the balladeer.

Sonowal assured all help and support from the State government to the foundation in promoting the works of the music legend.

Tej Hazarika also offered the Chief Minister a copy of the book Winged Horse that contains 76 immortal lyrical creations of his father, translated into English by Syed Ahmed Shah, a CMO communique stated.

Source: The Assam Tribune