Tejashwi Yadav Posts Picture of ‘Children Carrying EVMs on Head’, Slams EC For Child Labour

NET Bureau

Senior RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav hit out at the Election Commission via his latest tweet, in which a photo shows children carrying what looks like EVM cases on their heads while adding that child labor is being used to ‘transport EVMs’ now.

His tweet in Hindi read,

“बिहार में EVM का Transportation बाल मज़दूरों के ज़रिए भी हुआ है। EVM चलकर मुज़फ़्फ़रपुर के होटल भी पहुँची जहाँ उसे मैजिस्ट्रेट की उपस्थिति में बरामद किया गया। नियमों के विपरीत अपंजीकृत वाहनों में वोटिंग मशीनों को ढोया गया।

(EVMs in Bihar are being transported with the help of child labor. EVMs were transported to a hotel in Muzaffarpur where they were seized in presence of the magistrate. There voting machines are being taken in unregistered vehicles which is against the rules.)

This comes in tow of a major controversy that erupted on Tuesday over allegations that EVMs were being changed in the Election Commissions strong rooms in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, to which the poll body asserted that the charges were “baseless” and “frivolous”.

The charges of manipulations surfaced after some videos went viral purportedly showing EVMs being transported in open trucks. There were claims that these trucks were going to the EC strong rooms in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Dismissing the allegations of manipulation as “baseless” and “frivolous”, the Election Commission of India (ECI), in a statement, said the voting machines are stored in proper security and protocol in the presence of candidates of the political parties.

The Election Commission then decided to set up a control room that would deal with complaints related to Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) round the clock. “The 24-hour EVM Control Room will be made functional from tonight at Nirvachan Sadan to monitor complaints relating to polled EVMs,” EC Spokesperson said on Twitter on 21st May.

Source: India.com