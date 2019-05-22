Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 22 May 2019

Northeast Today

Tejashwi Yadav Posts Picture of ‘Children Carrying EVMs on Head’, Slams EC For Child Labour

Tejashwi Yadav Posts Picture of ‘Children Carrying EVMs on Head’, Slams EC For Child Labour
May 22
17:20 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Senior RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav hit out at the Election Commission via his latest tweet, in which a photo shows children carrying what looks like EVM cases on their heads while adding that child labor is being used to ‘transport EVMs’ now. 

His tweet in Hindi read,

बिहार में EVM का Transportation बाल मज़दूरों के ज़रिए भी हुआ है। EVM चलकर मुज़फ़्फ़रपुर के होटल भी पहुँची जहाँ उसे मैजिस्ट्रेट की उपस्थिति में बरामद किया गया। नियमों के विपरीत अपंजीकृत वाहनों में वोटिंग मशीनों को ढोया गया।

 (EVMs in Bihar are being transported with the help of child labor. EVMs were transported to a hotel in Muzaffarpur where they were seized in presence of the magistrate. There voting machines are being taken in unregistered vehicles which is against the rules.)

This comes in tow of a major controversy that erupted on Tuesday over allegations that EVMs were being changed in the Election Commissions strong rooms in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, to which the poll body asserted that the charges were “baseless” and “frivolous”.

The charges of manipulations surfaced after some videos went viral purportedly showing EVMs being transported in open trucks. There were claims that these trucks were going to the EC strong rooms in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Dismissing the allegations of manipulation as “baseless” and “frivolous”, the Election Commission of India (ECI), in a statement, said the voting machines are stored in proper security and protocol in the presence of candidates of the political parties.

The Election Commission then decided to set up a control room that would deal with complaints related to Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) round the clock. “The 24-hour EVM Control Room will be made functional from tonight at Nirvachan Sadan to monitor complaints relating to polled EVMs,” EC Spokesperson said on Twitter on 21st May.

Source: India.com

Tags
child labourElection CommissionEVMRJDTejaswi Yadav
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.