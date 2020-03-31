Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 31 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Telangana govt announces up to 75% salary cuts for its employees

Telangana govt announces up to 75% salary cuts for its employees
March 31
13:35 2020
In a high-level review meeting conducted in the wake of the state’s financial situation amid coronavirus outbreak, the Telangana government on Monday decided a huge pay cut for its employees ranging from 10 per cent to 75 per cent.

The meeting was held at Pragathi Bhavan in view of the state’s economic situation which has been affected adversely due to the coronavirus scare. It was decided that there will be a 75 per cent cut in the salaries of the Chief Minister, state cabinet, MLCs, MLAs, state corporation chairpersons, and local bodies representatives.

Whereas, there will be a 60 per cent salary cut of IAS, IPS IFS and other such central services officers and for all other category of employees, there will be 50 per cent salary cut.

For the Class IV outsourcing and contract employees, there will be 10 per cent cut in the salary while for all category of pensioners there will be 50 per cent cut.

There will be a 10 per cent cut in the salary for the Class IV retired employees and for all the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Institutions employees, that are receiving the government grants, there will be cut in their salaries as well. There are 71 confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the state, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to Covid-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total coronavirus cases reached 1,251 on Monday. There are 1,117 active cases in the country, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Source: Business Standard

