Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 09 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Telangana govt bans spitting in public places

Telangana govt bans spitting in public places
April 09
02:26 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Spitting in public places and institutions has been banned in Telangana in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic with the state government saying such acts poses a serious threat of leading to spread of infections.

“In the interest of public health and safety, the spitting of paan/any chewable tobacco or non-tobacco product, sputum etc, in public places & institutions is hereby BANNED with immediate effect,” a notification said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the importance of hygiene and cleanliness in both personal as well as public spheres, the April 6 notification issued by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department said.

“It is of utmost need to impose restrictions on unhealthy practices that may potentially lead to spread of such viruses and other infections,” it said.

The habit of public spitting poses a serious threat of leading to spread of such infections, the notification added.

Source: Business Standard

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.