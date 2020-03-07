Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 07 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Telecom Operators replaces default caller tune with a coughing sound to spread Coronavirus awareness

Telecom Operators replaces default caller tune with a coughing sound to spread Coronavirus awareness
March 07
18:30 2020
Reliance Jio and Airtel have taken steps to spread awareness regarding the coronavirus outbreak that is currently plaguing the world. The virus has spread to over 90 countries across the globe. 31 people have been infected in India itself, and the count seems to be growing daily.

While making calls to Jio numbers, callers will now listen to a recorded message on preventive steps against the illness. It will also provide callers with updates on the present coronavirus situation in India. Whereas, for Airtel, the service seems to be only working when you call an Airtel number from an Airtel number.

The message starts with a coughing sound and is followed by, “You can stop novel coronavirus from spreading. Protect your face with a handkerchief while coughing or sneezing. Clean hands with soap continuously. Do not touch the face, eyes or nose. If someone has a cough, fever or breathlessness maintain 1-meter distance. If needed, visit the nearest health centre immediately,” in both Hindi and English.

Apart from this, both Reliance Jio and Airtel provide users with helpline numbers if they require assistance. However, the helpline numbers are only listed during some calls, whereas, other calls skip them totally.

This caller tune has been added to all Jio and BSNL numbers, which do not have a caller tune already active. For the people who already have a caller tune, nothing will change. To remove this message, you can simply activate a caller tune on your number.

Source: The Indian Express

airtelCaller TuneReliance Jio
