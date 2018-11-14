Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 14 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Temi Autumn Festival Woo Visitors

Temi Autumn Festival Woo Visitors
November 14
14:48 2018
NET Bureau

Tourists and local public enthusiastically took part in the three-day Temi Autumn Carnival held at Temi Tea Estate in South Sikkim. The festival began on November 9 and culminated on November 11.

Conceptualized by the Managing Director, Mrinalini Srivastava the festival aims in promoting Temi Tea Estate as a potential tourism hub. The festival was inaugurated by GM Rai, the President of Central Working Committee (South District).

“This is an annual calendar event which has been designed to attract domestic and international tourists visiting Sikkim. This would be in line with the nationally acclaimed fairs like Pushkar, Sunburn, Ziro music festivals are known,” informed, in charge Tourism, Mani Kumar Tamang.

Dash Tamang, the Vice President, CLC said, “This kind of festival would help the local economy boost. Temi is a brand in itself and tea tourism is a happening concept everywhere.”

The festival showcased the traditional cultural presentations by the village artistes.

Manav Gosh from Midnapore, West Bengal said, “I came to know about the festival from the local tour operator. This is a wonderful experience. The people and hospitality is best here.”

SOURCE: Sikkim Chronicle

(Image Credit: Sikkim Chronicle)

sikkimSouth SikkimTemi Autumn FestivalTemi CarnivalTemi Tea Estate
