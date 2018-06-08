Temi Tea of Sikkim to Represent Indian Industry at Las Vegas World Tea Expo

he tea industry in India may be solely represented this year at Las Vegas World Tea Expo by the Temi Tea Estate of Sikkim.

Temi Tea Estate is part of the Commerce & Industries Department, Government of Sikkim, and Union of India.

Temi Tea boasts of the finest teas the world has produced and has been sending representatives to Europe and Japan to participate in Tea Export

The World Tea expo like previous years is slated to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada USA from June 11 to 13.

World Tea Expo is the leading tradeshow and conference focused 100% on premium teas and related products, blending fresh ideas, the latest trends and new distribution channels with three days of focused buying, selling and education.

As the epicentre of the North American speciality tea market, World Tea Expo serves the $8 billion US tea industry, expected to grow an additional $7 billion by 2015.

Speciality/premium tea is driving this growth and holds nearly 60% of the market share today; it remains the main focus of products, services and education at World Tea Expo.

Retailers, tea room owners, distributors, F&B directors, spa managers, speciality grocers, mass merchants and other business professionals attend the Expo to see over 260 high-quality tea suppliers and related vendors from 22 countries exhibit new products and innovations.

More than 30% of exhibiting companies exhibit nowhere else; attending World Tea Expo is an exclusive opportunity to visit thus,

Temi Tea sees this expo as a lifetime opportunity to further its business needs & its social commitments.

Rahul Banerjee a Chartered Accountant by education & a PhD would be representing Temi Tea at Las Vegas this year to be held as part of Corporate Governance and Sales.

The TEMI story dates back to the late 1960’s when the King of Sikkim gave refuge to displaced neighbours along the Silk Route and helped them set up a tea estate over a vast expanse of 376 hectares of land along elevations of 1400 to 2000 meters or 4800 to 6400 ft making some of the finest flavours of brew.

TEMI whispers the story of Sikkim, its mysticism, beautiful landscape, stunning weather and sight!

The Temi Tea Garden lies between Damthang and Temi Bazaar towards Singtam, it spreads over an area of 376 hectares.

IBNS