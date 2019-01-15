Ten-Day Workshop on English Grammar For HSLC Candidates Begins

Pulakesh Das

English Grammar constitutes a major portion of the subject English in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination. When it comes to vernacular medium students of Assam, it is mostly seen that a large number of students have a fear of English. To remove this phobia of English grammar, a group of Assamese youths has organized a workshop on English grammar titled “An Exclusive Free Workshop on English Grammar” for the ensuing HSLC exam candidates.

The workshop covers two remote backward villages of Barpeta district of Assam, where a large number of economically backward and deprived students are being provided tips to score good marks in English. Organized under the aegis of FACT, an Institute for

Spoken English and Computer Education, Sorbhog, the ten-day long workshop began from January 12, at Kamargaon Higher Secondary School and Tengagaon TBLP School simultaneously.

While interacting with this correspondent, Mainul Ali, who is the man behind the initiative, said, “Vernacular medium students always suffer from a fear of the subject English. This free workshop will basically attempt to remove the fear. The two venues chosen for the workshop comprise of students living in Below Poverty Line (BPL), where the parents can not afford private tuitions for their children due to their grinding poverty. Hopefully, the workshop will motivate the HSLC candidates to carry good marks in the subject.”

The workshop was inaugurated on January, 12 where a host of dignitaries from the field of English of the locality were present. Various experts of English grammar are currently providing the required tips to the students in the ongoing workshop which is likely to be concluded on January 22.

It may be noted that at a time when the government is trying their best effort to marginalize the Assamese community by implementing the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the quiet effort from a group of Assamese youths to work for the deprived section of the Assamese society needs to be praised.