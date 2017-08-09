Tendong Lho Rum Faat Celebrated in Sikkim

Tendong Lho Rum Faat an annual festival of the Lepcha community was celebrated in Sikkim on Tuesday.

Sikkim HRDD Minister R. B. Subba addressed the gathering in Daramdin on the Lepcha Community being the aboriginal tribe of Sikkim and their importance with their contribution in the history is noteworthy for Sikkim. He briefed the congregation on the importance of the festival ‘Tendong Lho Rum Faat’ as a festival connected with nature and the importance of these festival which keep the Sikkimese spirit alive for the upcoming generations to watch and learn about their culture while bringing diversity in the society. He also spoke on the efforts shown by the State Government in the preservation of cultures of different communities of Sikkim while maintaining harmony amongst them within the state.

He also assured the Lepcha community that the pending project regarding the ‘Staircase to Heaven’ at Daramdin will be completed soon. He highlighted that all the necessary procedures relating to the project has been completed and it is one of the projects which has been envisioned by Chief Minister Pawan Chamling.

The Program was started by a traditional prayer conducted by the Bongthings (Lepcha Priests) which was later followed by felicitation of personalities for their contribution in the upliftment of the Lepcha Community and launching of Lepcha Language Book. The program also had cultural presentation by the community along with traditional food stalls, arts and crafts stalls which were the main attraction for the visiting guests and public.

The Tendong Lho Rum Faat festival was also organized in a grand manner at Ringhim Namptam GPU, Singhik Sentam GPU and Lingdong Barfok GPU in North Sikkim.