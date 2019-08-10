Tendong Lho Rum Faat fest celebrated in Sikkim

NET Bureau

Tendong Lho Rum Faat, the popular festival of the Lepcha tribe, was celebrated with traditional gaiety and fervour at Gyalshing on Thursday. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang attended the celebrations as the chief guest along with the Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, LB Das, Deputy Speaker Sangay Lepcha, other Cabinet ministers, MLAs, officials and the public at large.

Tamang greeted the people of the State on the occasion and extended his best wishes to the Lepcha community. He stressed that the festival is not only meant for one specific community but also for all people of the State. The Chief Minister urged the people of the State to accept and celebrate different festivities as one unit, which would strengthen the spirit of brotherhood.

Minister LN Sharma, who was the chief patron of the organising committee, expressed gratitude to the Government for selecting Gyalshing to host the Tendong Lho Rum Faat festival. He stated that the West district was delighted to host a State-level function. He stated that Sikkim has diverse culture and traditions and called for unity among all communities of the State.

The Chief Minister was felicitated with a citation and other gifts by members of the celebration committee. The Pano Mun Solong award in the field of art and culture was given to Dawa Lepcha. The Lhatshering Kunchudyangmu Memorial Literary Award was conferred on Puspa Choden.

Later, the Chief Minister also attended the ongoing Independence Day football tournament being held at the Kyongsa playground.

Source: The Assam Tribune