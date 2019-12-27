Tension emerges between Chakma villagers and non-state actors in Lunglei District, Mizoram

Vasudha Roy

GUWAHATI, Dec 27: In a recent round of conflicts between native communities in Lunglei District, involving a case of forceful eviction, the Joint Chakma NGOs Coordination Committee consisting of YCA (Young Chakma Association), CMS (Chakma Mahila Samiti) and MCSU (Mizoram Chakma Students’ Union) wrote a stringent letter to the Governor of Mizoram mentioning that the villagers near Kamalabagan, a village situated near Demagiri (Tlabung) in Lunglei District of Mizoram were forcibly evicted on 11th December 2019 by officials of state machinery at the behest of non-state entities.

According to the letter, the forced eviction order was made by state authorities whereby the villagers were forced to evict the premises within three months, failing to which there would be dire consequences. Condemning the act as unjustified and against the principles of natural justice, they sought the Governor’s intervention in the matter, requesting him to initiate measures to stop the injustice on the Chakma minorities.

The Chakma crisis has been ongoing in the state for a long time. While on one hand, they are considered to be Bangladeshi infiltrators sheltered by civil society organisations, on the other hand, they claim it to be false by virtue of their villages finding mention in the 1951 census. At present, the case has been registered by the National Human Rights Commission.