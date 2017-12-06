Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 06 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Terror Plot to Assassinate British PM Theresa May Foiled: Report

Terror Plot to Assassinate British PM Theresa May Foiled: Report
December 06
10:26 2017
British intelligence have reportedly foiled a plot by Islamic extremists to assassinate Prime Minister Theresa May, a media report said.

The disrupted plot against May included an explosive device that terrorists planned to detonate in front of May’s residence on 10 Downing Street, a Sky News report said.

“It is, in essence, an extreme Islamist suicide plot against Downing Street,” it said.

“Essentially police believe that the plan was to launch some sort of improvised explosive device at Downing Street and in the ensuing chaos attack and kill Theresa May, the Prime Minister,” the news report said.

The plot was just one in a number of planned attacks in 2017 that cops and British security services have been able to prevent, Sky said. It was not clear on Tuesday night what stage the plot was in or if any suspects have been arrested.

-IANS

British PM, Islamic extremists, Theresa May
