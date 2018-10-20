Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 20 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Terrorism is a Major Threat to Peace: Venkaiah Naidu

Terrorism is a Major Threat to Peace: Venkaiah Naidu
October 20
13:00 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said that terrorism is a major threat to peace and stability, and called for an early conclusion of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, stressing peace is the prerequisite for progress and peace cannot be achieved without combating terrorism. He was addressing the plenary and retreat sessions of the 12th ASEM Summit, with the theme “Global Partners for Global Challenges”, in Brussels, Belgium on Friday.

During his interventions, Naidu stated that India valued ASEM as a platform that brings together the leadership of Asia and Europe to exchange views and address global challenges.

He drew the attention of the leaders to the challenge that criminal misappropriation of public assets by economic offenders, was posing threats to the integrity of financial systems. He expressed the need for international cooperation to deny shelter to the economic offenders including by enhancing mechanisms for Automatic Exchange of Information.

The Vice President also emphasized the importance of connectivity for enhancing prosperity and referred to the various cross border initiatives on connectivity undertaken by India.

The Vice President elaborated on the various initiatives undertaken by the Government to promote inclusive governance, women’s welfare, sustainable development and digitalization. He pointed out that the biggest driver to prevent climate change was the elimination of poverty through the sustainable use of resources. He called on ASEM partners to join the International Solar Alliance, which symbolizes Asia-Europe cooperation,  being an initiative launched by India and France.

SOURCE: PIB

Tags
BrusselsCoprehensive Convention on International terrorismM Venkaiah Naidu
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.