Terrorism is a Major Threat to Peace: Venkaiah Naidu

NET Bureau

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said that terrorism is a major threat to peace and stability, and called for an early conclusion of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, stressing peace is the prerequisite for progress and peace cannot be achieved without combating terrorism. He was addressing the plenary and retreat sessions of the 12th ASEM Summit, with the theme “Global Partners for Global Challenges”, in Brussels, Belgium on Friday.

During his interventions, Naidu stated that India valued ASEM as a platform that brings together the leadership of Asia and Europe to exchange views and address global challenges.

He drew the attention of the leaders to the challenge that criminal misappropriation of public assets by economic offenders, was posing threats to the integrity of financial systems. He expressed the need for international cooperation to deny shelter to the economic offenders including by enhancing mechanisms for Automatic Exchange of Information.

The Vice President also emphasized the importance of connectivity for enhancing prosperity and referred to the various cross border initiatives on connectivity undertaken by India.

The Vice President elaborated on the various initiatives undertaken by the Government to promote inclusive governance, women’s welfare, sustainable development and digitalization. He pointed out that the biggest driver to prevent climate change was the elimination of poverty through the sustainable use of resources. He called on ASEM partners to join the International Solar Alliance, which symbolizes Asia-Europe cooperation, being an initiative launched by India and France.

SOURCE: PIB