Testing of Fish Samples in Meghalaya

Meghalaya fisheries Minister Comingone Ymbon on Wednesday asked the officials in his department to collect samples of fish packed in ice and imported from other states.

Ymbon said the samples were collected and they would be sent to Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Umiam, for testing to know whether there are any traces of formalin, a preservative harmful for human beings. Manipur and Nagaland have already banned imported fish after traces of formalin were found.

Ymbon asked the officials to submit a report within one month following which it will be decided whether to ban import of fish.

-The Shillong Times