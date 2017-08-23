Tezpur Medical College Student Rusticated for Ragging

A student of the Tezpur Medical College was rusticated for six months and three others were expelled from hostel for alleged ragging, the Principal of the college said on Wednesday.

An MBBS first year student in the college hailing from Tinsukia was allegedly tortured on Sunday by four students of fifth semester of the college, Principal of the Medical College Dr Rajendra Kumar Kalita told PTI.

The entire incident was recorded by the junior student, Dr Kalita said.

“On receiving the information, we called an emergency meeting yesterday and as per the decision unanimously taken in the meeting one of the accused involved in the unwanted incident was rusticated for six months, while three others were expelled from the hostel”, he said.

This is the first incident of the medical college when one of its students has been rusticated as per the rules under the Medical Colleges Regulation Act, he said. The medical college is run by the Assam government.

-PTI