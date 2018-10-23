Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 23 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Tezpur University faculty receives INSA Teachers Award-2018

Tezpur University faculty receives INSA Teachers Award-2018
October 23
18:24 2018
NET Bureau

A senior faculty member of the prestigious Tezpur University has brought laurels to the institute after he was awarded with the prestigious Indian National Science Academy (INSA) Teachers Award (2018).

Prof Ashis Mukherjee, Dean, Research and Development, and Head and Coordinator of DBT Nodal Cell for Medical Colleges and Biomedical Research Institutes of NE India won the prestigious award for his consistent and high level of teaching and inspiring and mentoring students to take up careers in Science and Technology.

Founded by INSA, New Delhi, the award is one of the highest recognition for science and technology teachers in the country.  This award will formally be conferred to Prof. Mukherjee in the Anniversary General Meeting of the Academy in December 2018.

It is worth mentioning that, in this year Prof. Mukherjee has also received Doctor of Science (D. Sc.) in Biotechnology from Calcutta University, Kolkata, Visitor’s (President of India is the visitor of all central universities of India) Award for Research in Basic and Applied Sceinces-2018 from honorable President of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi, andTata Innovation Fellowship (2017-18) by the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt. of India.

 

