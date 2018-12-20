Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 20 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Tezpur University Gears Up for XVI Convocation

Tezpur University Gears Up for XVI Convocation
December 20
15:39 2018
NET Bureau

The XVI Convocation of Tezpur University will be held on December 27, Thursday, to confer degrees and diplomas upon the students who graduated during the academic session 2017-18. Renowned ENT specialist of the country, former director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi and Professor Emeritus & Adviser to Director, Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) Prof. Ramesh C. Deka will be the Chief Guest and deliver the Convocation address.

Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, the Governor of Assam and the Chancellor of the University will preside over the Convocation and award the Degrees, Diplomas, and Medals to the students. The event will take place at Kalaguru Bishnuprasad Rabha Auditorium of the University from 11:00 am onwards.

The XVI Convocation of the University will confer Master’s degrees to 677, Bachelor’s degrees to 354, and Diplomas to 47 eligible students. In addition, 45 scholars will receive Ph.D. degrees and 39 toppers will be honored with gold medals.

The “T & I Best Post Graduate Award” and “Best Graduate Award” along with “Polymer Science Award“ will also be conferred during the event. The Polymer Science Award is given to the best student in the Polymer Science program. In addition to these awards, ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) and ICSI (the Institute of Company Secretaries of India) gold medal awards will be given to the students securing highest CGPA  (Cumulative Grade Point Average is an educational grading system) in B.Com module of integrated M.Com program.

 

 

 

 

0 Comments

0 Comments

