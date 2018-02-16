Tezpur University Gets New Vice-Chancellor

The President of India, in his capacity as the Visitor of the Tezpur University has appointed Prof Vinod Kumar Jain, Ex-Professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) as the Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University in Assam on Thursday.

A seasoned academician, Prof Jain has studied B.Sc from Agra University and completed M.Sc from Aligarh Muslim University. He was conferred D. Phil from Sussex University, Brighton UK (1982) for the Thesis: Electrostatic Wave Instabilities in Beam Plasma Systems.

Prof Jain served as a Scientist, Class I (1983-1985) in the Department of Physics, Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi before embarking his journey as an academician, when he joinedSchool of Environmental Sciences, JNU as Associate Professor in 1985.He taught M.Sc. and M. Phil. classes for about 25 years at JNU. Prof. Jain also Undertook under-graduate Laboratory teaching at Sussex University (UK) from 1977 – 1981.

Prof Jain has been actively involved in research activities for past 36 years. A keen researcher in the field of magnetized Plasmas, Beam-Plasma interactions – Linear and Nonlinear effects, Environmental Issues (Energy, Noise and Air Pollution), Prof Jain has published 84 research publications in reputed international and national journals in the fields of Plasma Physics and Environmental Sciences and presented papers in several national and international seminars/ Conferences. Prof Jain has supervised 25 Ph.D. Theses and 22 M. Phil. Theses till now.

A distinguished academician, Prof Jain has been members of many academic & statutory bodies, such as, member on panel of experts of University Grants Commission (UGC), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Public Service Commission of Himachal Pradesh and Public Service Commission of Uttar Pradesh etc.

Prof. Jain will serve as a Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University for a period of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office or until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.