NET Bureau

Tezpur University organised its XVI Convocation on Thursday at KalaguruBishnuPrasadRabha auditorium of the University with a total of 1132 students been conferred upon Degrees and Diplomas. Amongst them, 51 were awarded PhDs, 674 were Masters, 352 were Under Graduates (B.Tech/B.Sc/BA), 25 were PG Diplomas and 30 were Degrees and Diplomas under the Open and Distance Learning programmes.

Professor (Dr.)Ramesh C. Deka, Professor Emeritus & Advisor to Director Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna and Former Director, AIIMS, New Delhi was the Chief Guest, while Hon’ble Governor of Assam Prof. Jagdish Mukhi presided over the Convocation as the Chancellor of the University.

Prof. Deka, in his Convocation address emphasized the importance of research as the most important function of a University and said that the postgraduates and the research scholars including the faculty members of the University are expected to take up research with utmost commitment and sincerity not only for their own career advancement but also for the larger benefit of the society. He urged the University community to go beyond the walls of the campus to reach the common people for understanding their needs. Prof. Deka further said that Tezpur has the potential of finding a place in the global map of research in biomedical engineering and services for human health care in the future. “Tezpur has two health sciences institutions like a state Medical College and a Mental Health hospital and the University can collaborate with these institutions for undertaking inter and multidisciplinary research activities in health sciences”, Prof. Deka observed.

Speaking on the ocassion, Hon’ble Governor mentioned that as a product of the historic Assam Accord, Tezpur University has a very special status in the heart and minds of the people of Assam. Prof. Mukhi said that the University was established with the objective of addressing the regional aspirations of the people of Assam with an eye for global technological innovation and excellence. “I feel proud that the research projects are undertaken by the University, such as arsenic removal to working with snake venom has a direct impact on people’s lives”, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Vinod Kumar Jain, Vice Chancellor of the University congratulated all the graduating students, their parents, and guardians along with their teachers, whose support and guidance helped them achieving this important feat. Prof. Jain then briefly highlighted recent achievements of the University and requested all to continue same hard work, dedication, and sincerity, which has yielded good results for the University.