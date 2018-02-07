Tezpur University Now Ranks 100th in Asia

As Tezpur University(TU) is celebrating the Silver Jubilee year with host of activities, a significant news from the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2018 has brought enormous joy not only to the TU community but to the entire state of Assam.

Achieving a new milestone, TU now ranks 100th in Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2018, improving its position from 131-140 from last year. THE Asia University Rankings 2018 was declared on Tuesday night.

In calculating the top universities in Asia, the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2018 uses the same 13 performance indicators as the THE World University Rankings, but they are recalibrated to reflect the attributes of Asia’s institutions. The universities are judged across all of their core missions – teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook – to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available.

Significantly, TU is top ranked among all universities in India and ranked 7th in India among all Higher Educational Institutions(HEIs). Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has been the top in India by securing 29th position in the ranking. The other Indian institutions that have occupied positions before Tezpur University are – Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kanpur and IIT Delhi. In “Research” category TU Ranked 4th in India just behind IISc, Bangalore, IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur.

This year’s table ranks just over 350 universities, up from about 300 last year. These universities come from 25 countries/regions. The National University of Singapore is Asia’s top university for the third year in a row.