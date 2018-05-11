Tezpur University Now Ranks in Top Hundred Universities Globally

The Tezpur University in Assam, one of India’s premier higher learning institution, achieves another prestigious milestone on Wednesday. Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies University Rankings 2018, which was released on Wednesday, ranked Tezpur University (TU) 99th position.

In India, TU ranked 4th in research category, just behind Indian Institute of Science (1st)Indian Institute of Technology Bombay(2nd) and Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (3rd). Overall (In India) TU ranked 8th and amongst the universities TU topped the ranking. It is worth mentioning that TU was ranked 140th last year in the same ranking.

Indian Institute of Science, (13th), IIT Bombay (26th), IIT Kharagpur (45th), IIT Kanpur (49th), IIT Roorkee (56th), IIT Delhi (63rd), IIT Madras (70th) finds themselves in top 100. IIT Guwahati, another premier higher learning institute of Northeast India, ranked 114th (9th in India).

The inclusion of TU in the THE Emerging Economies University Rankings meant TU is now part of one of the top 378 institutions in the 42 countries included in the analysis. THE considers institutions from the 50 countries classified as emerging economies (advanced and secondary) or “frontier economies. But institutions from only 42 of these countries made the final top 378 list.

India remains the second most-represented nation with 42 institutions, up from 27 last year. China dominates the ranking: it has 63 institutions represented, up from 52 in the previous year. Peking University leads the table, with Tsinghua University ranked at number two.

THE ranking uses the same 13 rigorous performance indicators as the THE World University Rankings, examining each university’s strengths against all of its core missions – teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. But the methodology is carefully recalibrated to better reflect the characteristics and development priorities of universities in emerging economies. More weight is given, for example, to a university’s industry links and international outlook.

Reacting to the achievement, Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Vinod Kumar Jain congratulated the students, faculty and staff and appealed to them to continue with their hard work to scale greater heights in the coming years.