Tezpur University Ranks in Top 1000 Universities in the World

For the second consecutive year, Tezpur University in Assam has ranked in the top 1,000 universities in the world.

The Times Higher Education, one of the leading provider of higher education data for the world’s research-led institutions, declared its World University Rankings 2018 on 5th of September in London. Times Higher Education has listed 1000 Universities in its Ranking 2018 like in the previous years and Tezpur University is placed among 601-800 range. Tezpur University was placed in the same range last year as well. Apart from Tezpur University, only IIT Guwahati (placed in the 601-800 range) is placed in the top 1000 from Northeast.

30 University/Institutions of India are placed in this year in the Top 1000 University/Institutions, while in 2017 India had 31 Indian Universities/Institutions. The top Universities other than IISc and IITs/NITs that featured in the World University Rankings 2018 in the range 601-800, are Tezpur University, Aligarh Muslim University, Benaras Hindu University, University of Delhi, Jadavpur University, Panjab University, Savitribai Phule Pune University. Seven more Indian Universities ranked in the range of 801-1000.

Times Higher Education uses 13 calibrated performance indicators, which is grouped into five areas, i.e. teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook to determine the rankings. Times Higher Education rankings for 2018 has been subject to independent audit by professional services firm Price water-house Coopers (PwC).