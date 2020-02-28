Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 28 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Tezpur University takes effort towards creating self-sufficient and sustainable villages

February 28
11:49 2020
NET Bureau

To orient regarding ‘Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA)’ a flagship programme of MHRD, Government of India, a Gram Sabha was held at Napaam Village with the initiative of Tezpur University on Tuesday (25.02.2020). Napaam is one of the five villages selected under UBA-TU, the others are Amolapam, Napaam, Adabari and Jhawani of Sonitpur district.

Dr. Biren Das (Registrar Tezpur University), Prof. Deben Chandra Baruah, Coordinator of UBA-TU, Dr. Amiya Kumar Das (Joint Coordinator UBA-TU), Dr. Rajkumar Duary (Village Coordinator) and Dr, Sanghamitra Das (Village Coordinator) were present on the occasion along with student volunteers (Ms. Fogila Begum, Mr. Hemant Chutia, Ms. Bhargavee Rava, Ms. Bhupali Goswami, Ms. Lipika Sarma and Beatrice Basumatry) from Tezpur University.

Prof. Deben Chandra Baruah, Coordinator of UBA-TU oriented the residents of Napaam village regarding mission of UBA and its instrumental role in the overall development of the village. The villagers were explained the content of survey questionnaire in detail and encouraged to give relevant information which will help in developing the village plan.

The Registrar of Tezpur University, Dr. Biren Das also addressed the sabha and reflected upon strengthening the relationship between the University and the community. He encouraged villagers to actively participate in the survey to communicate various problems of Napaam village.
The villagers present in the meeting shared some immediate concerns such as poor condition of road connecting the village to main road and unavailability of street light and concerns regarding admission into higher education. The villagers showed their interest in the programme and assured their participation in the successful implementation of the programme.
The sabha ended with vote of thanks given by Mr. Bhuban Sarma who runs the NGO Samanwaya and assured his participation in the successful implementation UBA programme.

