Tezpur University to host Mega Food Convention

NET Bureau

Association of Food Scientists & Technologists (India), AFSTI Tezpur Chapter, is going to organize the 27th ICFoST (Indian Convention of Food Scientists and Technologists), hosted by the Department of Food Engineering and Technology, Tezpur University, from 30th January to 1st February 2020. The theme of the year for the convention is “Raising Agro-processing and Integrated Novel Technologies for Boosting Organic Wellness (RAINBOW)”. This theme will focus mainly on the integrated development of organic capital of our nation, especially Northeast India to promote agro-processing, food safety and the advanced technologies for enhancing the organic wellness.

During the conference, 50+ leading food scientists, researchers and policy makers across the country (CFTRI, Mysuru, DRDO, New Delhi, DFRL, Mysuru, IIT, Kharagpur, IIFPT, Thanjavur, NIFTEM, Sonipat and SLIET and many more) will share their experience and knowledge and the young students will share their innovative ideas to fulfil the objectives of the convention. The food industry personal from across the country (Exelon Foodbio Advisors Private Limited, Mumbai, Marico Mumbai, Kaleesuwari Refinery Private Limited, Chennai, Food Ingredient Specialities Private Limited, Chennai, Adani-Wilmar, Suhana, FIL and Johnson & Johnsen) are also attending the convention for bridging the gap between academia and industry. NABARD and FSSAI are also actively participating in the event. A Food and wellness expo will also be organised during the convention.

The convention will be inaugurated on 30th January 2020 at Tezpur University, Tezpur with the presence of Dr. A.K. Singh, DG Life Sciences, DRDO as Chief Guest. The organizing Patrons, Prof. Vinod Kumar Jain, the Vice Chancellor, Tezpur University, Dr. K.S.M.S. Raghavarao Director, CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru and Dr. Anil Dutt Semwal, Director DRDO-DFRL, Mysuru and President of AFSTI Dr. V Baskaran will grace the inaugural event.

AFSTI officials said the AGBM of the AFSTI will also be organised during the conference. Dr. Sankar C. Deka, President AFSTI Tezpur Chapter made an appeal to the academician, industry and other stakeholders to attend the convention for harnessing maximum benefit . He also said “This convention will provide a platform to all stakeholders to discuss and deliberate on the subject of food processing and organic foods. The organisers are confident that the outcome will provide directions to the policy makers and administrators for quality assurance and overall improvement of the food supply system”.