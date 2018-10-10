Tezpur University VC Emphasises on Sharing Responsibilities for Bringing Awareness on Cleanliness

NET Bureau

In line with Government of India’s Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) Jan Andolan, National Service Scheme (NSS), Tezpur University organised and observed Swachhata Hi Seva 2018 with various activities, such as, cleanliness campaign, door-to-door awareness campaign in the nearby villages, blood donation camp, essay and quiz competitions in the university.

As a part of the observation of Swachhata Hi Seva movement, Vice-Chancellor VK Jain inaugurated a blood donation camp at the university health centre.

Speaking on the occasion, he encouraged and motivated all young volunteers of NSS to render their selfless service to the nation. He also took part in a cleanliness campaign by addressing the shopkeepers of outside the main gate of the university and requested them not to litter the surroundings. He suggested them to take an initiative on Bhagidari with the university (sharing of responsibilities/partnership) and build urinals outside the gate.

He led a group of NSS volunteers, shopkeepers along with the programme coordinator, programme officers, Dean, Student’s Welfare and Chief Proctor of TU and cleaned the area outside the main gate.

Later, the VC also had an interaction with the people of Amolapam village near the Rangapani Bridge where he addressed the villagers and schoolchildren. Many enthusiastic women of the locality also joined the programme and learnt the benefit of keeping the surroundings clean and green.