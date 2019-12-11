Thadou Inpi welcomes ILP in Manipur

NET Bureau

Thadou Inpi welcomes the historic announcement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the parliament on December 9, 2019 that the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system will be extended to the state of Manipur. Thadou Inpi had always supported the demand for ILP in Manipur although it opposed the bills introduced in 2015 as some clauses in the bills were against the interest of tribal people of Manipur.

It may be recalled that Thadou Inpi General Headquarters issued a statement (published in various local newspapers on October 30, 2016) in support of the resolutions taken by the Manipur State Assembly in 2012 and 2013 for the implementation of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation 1873 (Inner Line Permit System) in Manipur.

On behalf of Thadou community, the largest tribe of Manipur, Thadou Inpi would like to thank, and take delight in the wisdom of, the honourable Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in excluding various parts of north east India, including Manipur, from the purview of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) 2019.

Representatives from Thadou Inpi led by its president Lamminthang Kipgen, general secretary James Haokip, TSA secretary general Michael Lamjathang Haokip among others met Chief Minister N Biren Singh at his office today to share our happiness on the extension of ILP to Manipur and exclusion of the state from the ambit of CAB.

Now that the Inner Line Permit system will be implemented in the state, the common interests of all the indigenous communities of Manipur should be effectively protected from demographic imbalance due to uncontrolled influx of illegal immigrants or non-indigenous people into the state.

We would like to earnestly remind and request the Government of India and the state government of Manipur to implement the long-overdue 6th schedule of Indian constitution in the hill/tribal areas of Manipur without any further delay. This will revive or strengthen the integrity of the state in the truest sense and take the state closer to permanent peace and greater heights in all spheres of development.