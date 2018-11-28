Thai Princess Arrives in Manipur

NET Bureau

Thailand Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn arrived in Imphal on Tuesday evening on a two-day maiden visit to Manipur to attend the 10-day Sangai Festival which has been under way at various locations since November 21.

Official sources at the State Information and Public Relations Department said the Air India plane carrying the Princess landed at the airport around 5 pm.

On her arrival along with officials from the Royal Thai Embassy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thailand, a Thai media team, besides officials of the Union Ministry of External Affairs, at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport located about 8 km from here, Princess Sirindhorn was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh, other ministers and tops officials of the State.

Public Health Engineering Minister Losii Dikho, Agriculture Minister V Hangkhalian, Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, DGP LM Khaute, and other high-level officers and police personnel attended the reception programme at the airport.

During her stay, Princess Sirindhorn will visit the picturesque Sendra Hill located at Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in North Eastern India, Keibul Lamjao, the only floating national park in the country (both located in Bishnupur district) and Kangla Fort, the ancient capital of Manipur located in the heart of Imphal.

The visiting Thai dignitary is also likely to meet the titular king of Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba, prior to her departure on Wednesday, the sources added. Ahead of her visit, a team of Thailand officials arrived here on Monday and made necessary preparations and inspection.

Several Thai stalls have been set up at the Lamboikhongnangkhong, an important venue of the ongoing Manipur Sangai Festival, a State-level tourism festival which is aimed at promoting Manipur as a world-class tourist destination.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune

Image Credit: The Indian Express