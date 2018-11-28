Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 28 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Thai Princess Arrives in Manipur

Thai Princess Arrives in Manipur
November 28
15:27 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Thailand Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn arrived in Imphal on Tuesday evening on a two-day maiden visit to Manipur to attend the 10-day Sangai Festival which has been under way at various locations since November 21.

Official sources at the State Information and Public Relations Department said the Air India plane carrying the Princess landed at the airport around 5 pm.

On her arrival along with officials from the Royal Thai Embassy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thailand, a Thai media team, besides officials of the Union Ministry of External Affairs, at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport located about 8 km from here, Princess Sirindhorn was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh, other ministers and tops officials of the State.

Public Health Engineering Minister Losii Dikho, Agriculture Minister V Hangkhalian, Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, DGP LM Khaute, and other high-level officers and police personnel attended the reception programme at the airport.

During her stay, Princess Sirindhorn will visit the picturesque Sendra Hill located at Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in North Eastern India, Keibul Lamjao, the only floating national park in the country (both located in Bishnupur district) and Kangla Fort, the ancient capital of Manipur located in the heart of Imphal.

The visiting Thai dignitary is also likely to meet the titular king of Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba, prior to her departure on Wednesday, the sources added. Ahead of her visit, a team of Thailand officials arrived here on Monday and made necessary preparations and inspection.

Several Thai stalls have been set up at the Lamboikhongnangkhong, an important venue of the ongoing Manipur Sangai Festival, a State-level tourism festival which is aimed at promoting Manipur as a world-class tourist destination.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune

Image Credit: The Indian Express

Tags
manipurSangai FestivalThai Princess
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.