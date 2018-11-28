Thailand Princess Visits Unakoti

NET Bureau

Thailand Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on Tuesday visited the eighth-century rock carvings, Unakoti, at Raghunandan Hills in Unakoti district, about 178 km from Agartala in Tripura.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and a high-level Thai delegation accompanied her during her visit to Unakoti, a Shaivite pilgrimage spot.

“I wonder why I did not visit this place earlier. It is a unique place of grandeur and artistry,” the overwhelmed princess was quoted as saying by the Chief Minister.

The Thailand Princess also expressed her eagerness to see other tourist spots like Chhabimura and Neermahal, Deb told reporters, adding that the State Government was working hard to develop the tourism industry in the State.

“We are working hard to develop the tourism industry in the State. The industry has got a boost with the visit of the Thailand Princess,” Deb said.

Chhabimura is another 11th-century site with rock carvings in Gomati district, about 90 km from here, which can be reached by boat alone.

Neermahal is the summer palace of Tripura’s last Manikya king, Maharaja Birbikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, on the vast Rudrasagar lake.

The Princess landed at the helipad at Kailashahar and headed for Unakoti by road amid tight security arrangements. At 4.15 pm, the Princess returned to the MBB Airport where she was felicitated by the Chief Minister on behalf of the people of the State.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune

Image Credit: Telegraph India