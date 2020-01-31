Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 31 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Thank her stars she was only heckled: Opposition slams Dilip Ghosh for his remarks against woman CAA protester
January 31
12:49 2020
NET Bureau

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, on Thursday, said that a lone woman protester, who was heckled at a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally in Kolkata, should ‘thank her stars that nothing else was done to her’. Ghosh’s comments drew criticism from the opposition parties who sought an apology from the BJP leader even as the woman said that she would continue to protest against CAA. The rally, which was carried out between Patuli to Bagha Jatin area was led by Ghosh.

According to reports, a woman protester was seen carrying an anti-CAA poster condemning the Jamia Millia Islamia shooting during the day. BJP supporters, who participated in the pro-CAA rally reportedly snatched the poster and verbally abused her. She was rescued by the police personnel posted in the area.

Justifying the actions of his party men, Ghosh later said — “Our men did the right thing. She should thank her stars that she was only heckled and nothing else was done to her. Why do they (protestors against the CAA) always come to our rallies to protest? They can go to other events. We have tolerated a lot but now we won’t tolerate such nuisance,” he said.

The woman protester said that she will continue to protest against the act. CPI(M) leader Shamik Lahiri said that Ghosh’s comments reflect BJP’s ‘perverted mindset’. The woman, in her mid-twenties, said that she will continue to fight against “fascist BJP”.

Congress leader Manoj Chakraborty also said Ghosh should “publicly apologise” for his comments. Earlier this month, Ghosh had created a controversy by saying that “anti-CAA protesters who destroyed public property were shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states”.

Source: Times Now News

