The 3rd Road Safety Film Festival Commences

NET Bureau, Aditi Mech & Satabdi Saikia

Northeast Drama and Film Institute Managing Society (NEDFIMS), a Guwahati based production house in association with NH Narayana Superspeciality Hospital and Assam Energy Development Authority(AEDA) inaugurated the 3rd Road Safety Film Festival with the initiative to create awareness at Guwahati Press Club today.

“ To save lives one should be taught from his childhood how to cross the road and maintain safety. We have done various workshops on awareness and this is the 3rd Road Safety Film Festival where short films on road safety are included. For a film, a good subject matters and understanding the subject by the Actors as well,” reiterated by the Chief Guest Nilu Chakravarty, Veteran Actor.

The occasion was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Nilu Chakravarty, Veteran Actor. On the other hand, Bapan Kalita, District Transport Officer(DTO), Kamrup, Mrinal Kumar Choudhury, Director, AEDA and various other high-level dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, A Facebook Page by the name of ‘Road Safety Awareness’ was launched where road safety information will be available and space for the suggestions and feedbacks. Further, a new award named Zebra Award was introduced for the first time by NEDFIMS. The Secretary of NEDFIMS, Chandrashekhar Das revered young aspirants to join the road safety campaign and those who submit their short films will be awarded the newly introduced “Zebra Award”. The awardees on short films regarding road safety were the Best film for ‘Look’ directed by Prithvi Raj Kalita, 2nd was for ‘Colour’ directed by Afza Shehnaz and the Jury Award for the film ‘Text’ directed by Biswajit Chakravarty and ‘The Bad Street’ by directed Prem Darjee. The Jury award was given away by Nilu Chakravarty and renowned Novelist Bandita Phukan. The ceremony ended with the screening of the films.