‘The Airport is Not Only for Hollongi But the Entire State’ Says Pema Kandu

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister PemaKhandu on Tuesday expressed anguish over the reported objections raised by few sections of the society over land compensation rates when the central government has cleared all decks for construction of the first full-fledged airport of the state at Hollongi near Itanagar.

The Chief Minister informed that during his recent visit to Delhi on January 11, 2019, he was informed that the Finance Ministry has approved the sanction amount for the long pending project.

“I had promised the people that I will make the Hollongi airport a reality in my tenure. It feels my heart with pain to know that when the project is about to take off, few people are raising objections. I want to tell them that please understand the airport is not only for Hollongi but the entire state,” he said.

Khandu informed that after a lot of persuasions the Center has accepted to provide land compensation in addition to the airport project cost as a special case for Arunachal Pradesh despite without any such provisions.

He made a fervent appeal to the people to think and act in the larger interest of the state discarding individual benefits while dedicating the first-ever in Arunachal Pradesh steel arch bridge over River Kurung at Laayang in KurungKumey district connecting Sangram and rest of the world with Nyobia circle here this afternoon.

The double-lane bridge will become the lifeline of several villages in Nyobia circle beside providing connectivity to remote circles of Parsi-Parlo and Damin. Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1116.52 lakhs, the bridge spans 96 meters, work on which began in 2015 and was completed recently in September 2018.

Dedicating the bridge to the service of the people, Khandu lauded constructing firm, M/S Buru Enterprises, and executing agency PWD for achieving the unique distinction of successfully constructing the first-ever steel arch bridge of the state.

Addressing a public meeting on the banks of Kurung River, Khandu underscored the importance of connectivity for the overall development of the region and welfare of the people living in remote villages. He asserted the state government, with handholding extended by the central government and especially by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Arunachal Pradesh is surging ahead in connectivity sector.

“I can say almost certainly that many of you here in the gathering have come all the way from Itanagar, where you are settled now. I wonder how could you possibly leave behind your original homesteads blessed abundantly by nature and settle elsewhere?” he questioned while blaming the lack of connectivity, which he said is the main cause of migration from rural places to towns in the state.

“For years our plans and policies were centralized and limited to Itanagar and few towns. We made schemes and programs for the people sitting at Itanagar without taking into account the aspirations of the rural people. Therefore we failed to provide basic necessities to the people living in villages even after more than 70 years of Independence,” he pointed.

He said that the ‘system’ has changed and his government is committed to decentralize the planning process by strengthening the institution of deputy commissioners.

“No more planning will be done sitting in Itanagar. Every last person in the queue will be heard and their aspirations met,” Khandu said adding only thing needed now is a political will, which Team Arunachal will provide.

Responding to an appeal made by the local representative and cabinet minister Bamang Felix for a road from Nyobia connecting Sangram, Nyapin, and Phassang in KurungKumey with Chayangtajo in East Kameng district, Khandu assured to take it up with the Centre after elections. He, however, appealed people not to expect land compensations in return for the road.

The meeting was also attended by Koloriang MLA PaniTaram, Advisor to CM Tai Tagak, Commissioner PWD, Chief Engineers of PWD and PHED, Deputy Commissioner and all Head of Departments.

The Chief Minister during the day inaugurated a Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) at Gaga and laid the foundation stone for a Jawaharlal Nehru Vidyalaya (JNV) at Pagba. He also inaugurated a PWD Inspection Bungalow at Nyobia.